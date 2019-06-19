Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More details have emerged regarding the suspects allegedly involved in the David Ortiz shooting.

The Boston Red Sox legend was shot in the back/abdomen June 9 in his native Dominican Republic. He underwent emergency surgery and was flown to Boston the following Monday where he continues to recover.

As of Wednesday, 10 people had been arrested in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman.

The Dominican attorney general, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and police chief Ney Aldryn Bautista held a press conference Wednesday, where they not only noted that Ortiz was not the intended target of the attack, but named the mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot.

According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, who was in attendance at the press conference, Víctor Hugo Gómez Vázquez planned the attack that left Ortiz with serious injuries.

Ortiz’s lawyer revealed the 43-year-old plans to return to the Dominican Republic “once he’s recuperated.”

