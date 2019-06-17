Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The outpouring of support for David Ortiz after the Boston Red Sox legend sustained a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic has been overwhelming, and it hasn’t shown many signs of stopping.

The incident occurred in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, where Ortiz was honored by a local basketball team on Sunday night.

Huellas del Siglo, translated to “Signs of the Century,” of the Basketball Association of the National District wore Ortiz-themed jerseys with “Big Papi” written across the front during their Sunday night game. An image of Ortiz in a Red Sox uniform tipping his cap was also included.

Take a look at the jerseys:

The caption roughly translates to, “Today we pay homage to the living legend David Ortiz and we continue to pray for his total recovery.”

The love for Ortiz in his home country is unbelievable.

Dominican native and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco honored the slugger this weekend by donning Ortiz-themed cleats in their series against the Miami Marlins.

In an interesting twist, former University of Connecticut star Stanley Robinson was the player of the game, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds in Huellas del Siglo’s win.

