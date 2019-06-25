Zion Williamson is one popular guy, especially in New Orleans.
Drew Brees is just one of many to welcome the Pelicans’ No. 1 draft pick to the Big Easy. The Saints quarterback recently gifted Williamson a signed jersey and a personalized note, which he discovered shortly after his arrival to the city.
The note attached reads: “Zion, Welcome to the family. Let’s dance!”
(Williamson notably shouted the phrase “Let’s dance!” after being selected first in the 2019 NBA Draft, and clearly loved Brees’ reference.)
Check it out:
According to The Times-Picayune’s Andrew Lopez, the 40-year-old quarterback left a more personal message for the 18-year-old basketball star.
“To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who dat!”
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images