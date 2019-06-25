Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson is one popular guy, especially in New Orleans.

Drew Brees is just one of many to welcome the Pelicans’ No. 1 draft pick to the Big Easy. The Saints quarterback recently gifted Williamson a signed jersey and a personalized note, which he discovered shortly after his arrival to the city.

The note attached reads: “Zion, Welcome to the family. Let’s dance!”

(Williamson notably shouted the phrase “Let’s dance!” after being selected first in the 2019 NBA Draft, and clearly loved Brees’ reference.)

Check it out:

According to The Times-Picayune’s Andrew Lopez, the 40-year-old quarterback left a more personal message for the 18-year-old basketball star.

“To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who dat!”

The message from Drew? “To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who dat!” https://t.co/s6gMKtzJel — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 23, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images