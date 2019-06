Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitching duels and slugfests come around often in Major League Baseball, but which is more exciting?

While watching home run after home run being hit certainly is fun, is it more exciting to watch than two pitchers keep the runs to a minimum?

That’s the question asked in Tuesday’s Dunkin’ poll. To see the results of the question, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images