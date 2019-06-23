Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Monday and will look to Eduardo Rodriguez to get the series started.

Rodriguez is 8-4 in 15 starts this season, racking up a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts along the way. He’ll seek out his ninth win of the season as he squares off against righty Lucas Giolito, who has an impressive 10-2 record this season.

First pitch at Fenway Park is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

For more on Monday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images