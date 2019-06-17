Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re one of those people who still needs to know why Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII, you finally might have some hope.

In a tweet Friday morning, linebacker Marquis Flowers, who played for the Patriots during the ill-fated 2017 season, promised to reveal the “truth” about the Butler benching. However, there’s one significant catch.

Take a look:

Ima tell y’all the truth about Super Bowl LII when I Retire 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

Now, Flowers later followed up the tweet with one that, depending on how you interpret it, suggests fans might be disappointed with what he has to offer.

Nah chill out it’s nothing with the coaching staff or our players! Ima tell y’all how it was from a player perspective https://t.co/lohQrFVU8D — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

Does that mean Flowers really has nothing to say about the Butler situation? Or is he saying Butler’s benching had nothing to do with altercations between he and teammates and/or coaches, as has been rumored? Or is Flowers simply vowing to expound on he he felt about the Super Bowl as a whole?

Considering Flowers still is just 27 years old, fans likely will have to wait a few years before learning the “truth.” Of course, that’s assuming Bill Belichick fails to convince Flowers to keep his mouth shut.

There’s also the possibility that there really is no juicy story to tell. Since that day in Minneapolis, Patriots coaches, players and reporters alike have insisted Belichick simply was acting in the best interests of the team.

And you thought this story was dead.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images