Antonio Garcia has had a bumpy start to his NFL career, and it just got a little bit bumpier.

The offensive tackle, who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft by the New England Patriots but now is with the Indianapolis Colts, has been suspended four games for a performance-enhancing drug violation, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

In his first season with the Patriots, Garcia didn’t play in a single preseason or regular season game due to blood clots he had developed in his lungs, resulting in him getting placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. Following the 2018 draft, the Patriots — who had selected Isaiah Wynn in the first round and traded for Trent Brown — cut Garcia.

The New York Jets picked up the 25-year-old off waivers but cut him at the end of 2018 training camp. He landed with the Colts’ practice squad in October and signed a reserve-future contract in January 2019.

