The age of analytics is upon us, and Frank Thomas is no fan of it.

In fact, two-time American League MVP thinks the use of analytics in baseball is actually hurting the game.

“It’s all about analytics,” The Big Hurt said on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” on Tuesday. “They’re making lineups. They’re doing everything possible. And that’s why you’re seeing so many unqualified managers, in my eyes, getting the job because they’re puppets.

“Baseball’s a lot of feel,” he continued. “This is an on-job education. You get 19 years in a clubhouse, you see things and you know things other people don’t. And nowadays, they got their puppets. A lot of guys are puppets. I hate to say it — they’re puppets. They send their lineup to them, and they say, ‘Hey, OK, use some of your baseball expertise.’ ”

(You can watch the full clip here.)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Images