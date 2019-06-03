Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since the 2008 NFL season, there will be a new king of the AFC East.

That’s what former fullback Michael Robinson believes, at least.

The New England Patriots have won the division title in each of the last 10 seasons and a total of 16 dating back to the 2001 campaign. But a Robinson, a Super Bowl XLVIII champion and “Good Morning Football” panelist, believes a new team will claim the honor in the upcoming season.

Mark it down. On this day, June 3rd 2019, @RealMikeRob has the @BuffaloBills winning the AFC East in 2019. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xnn1Bm1jrs — GMFB (@gmfb) June 3, 2019

There’s certainly reason for optimism in Buffalo. Josh Allen impressed as a rookie, and his support cast will be improved in his sophomore season. The Bills also ranked second in total defense in 2018 and allowed the fewest passing yards per game.

That said, it’s tough to imagine Buffalo usurping New England as division champion. While the Patriots’ roster, at least on paper, might leave a bit to be desired, the reigning Super Bowl champions still are primed for another successful season. And as we’ve seen in several seasons past, a 12- or 13-win campaign isn’t always needed to the AFC East.

Robinson probably was smart to reserve the right to change his mind, as we have a feeling he’ll walk back on his hot take as the season unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images