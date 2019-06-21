Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For most members of the 2018 New England Patriots, their Super Bowl LIII championship ring will serve as a flashy reminder of their impressive accomplishment. For Kenjon Barner, the diamond-laden band made for a great moment with his father.

Barner only appeared in five games for the Patriots last year as they dealt with early-season injuries in their backfield. Despite being released by New England in mid-November, Barner’s efforts still warranted a championship ring, which New England earned via a win over the Los Angeles Rams this past February.

The ring won’t be going in Barner’s trophy case, though. The veteran back instead decided to surprise his dad with the ring last weekend, and the Father’s Day moment is a must-see.

The ring was Barner’s second in as many seasons. The 29-year-old became a world champion for the first time with the Philadelphia Eagles, who took down the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images