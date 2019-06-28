Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is no stranger to success.

The New England Patriots quarterback has put together an illustrious 19-year career in the NFL, complete with six Super Bowl titles, 14 Pro-Bowl selections and eight AFC Championship wins.

That’s certainly not highlighting all of his accomplishments thus far, but you get the point.

The 42-year-old is preparing for his 20th season with New England, and has had a range of wide receivers that didn’t work out in the Patriots’ system for whatever reason. The “Patriot Way” isn’t for everyone, including 2006 second-round draft pick Chad Jackson and 2004 fifth-round draft pick P.K. Sam.

The duo recently shared their thoughts about Brady to The Athletic’s Nick Underhill, as well as a number of other receivers that never panned out in Foxoboro. But it was Jackson and Sam’s comments that probably stuck out the most.

“Some people say Brady’s an (expletive), and he can be at times – everybody can be an (expletive) at times,” Jackson said. “The guy wants perfection. He wants everything done right. I’m sure he makes his mistakes too, but it’s not like everybody else.”

Sam, on the other hand, didn’t exactly agree with Jackson’s comments, calling them “too harsh.”

“It’s a weird thing. He just – he wants you to be perfect. You know what I’m saying?” Sam said. “So, sometimes, yeah, it comes off maybe a little arrogant. But (expletive)? I don’t know. I can’t – it’s too harsh. I mean, when you’re that great you deserve to be.”

Brady’s dealt with his fair share of haters of late, particularly the talking heads of the world. But his success clearly shows he never lets what people say get to him.

