N’Keal Harry will enter his rookie season surrounded by high expectations.

Harry became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by Bill Belichick-run Patriots when New England used the 32nd overall pick on the Arizona State standout in this year’s NFL draft. Aside from his draft billing, further pressure likely will be put on the 21-year-old given the Patriots’ mediocre collection of pass catchers.

So, what can Harry do to put himself in position to have a successful debut campaign in Foxboro? Former New England wide receiver P.K. Sam has some rather straightforward advice for one of Tom Brady’s newest weapons.

“You keep your mouth shut, do what you’re asked to do and just understand it’s a new journey,” Sam told The Athletic’s Nick Underhill. “You go from a superstar in your college to back on the bottom, which he won’t because he was a high draft pick, but still. He has to learn the ropes. Just keep your mouth shut, keep your body healthy, and everything will work out.”

There’s been no shortage of highly drafted wideouts who failed to latch on with the Patriots, including Chad Jackson and Aaron Dobson. To avoid joining this list, Harry probably should heed Sam’s advice.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images