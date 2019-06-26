Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Have you ever wondered what former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell is up to now? Well, his life after baseball is rather interesting, to say the least.

The former skipper spends his days off the coast of Massachusetts manning a 46-foot lobster boat he calls “Seaweed.”

Yes, Farrell now is enjoying life on the water, catching lobsters by the boatload.

“This is a lifelong dream,” Farrell said via Stan Grossfeld of The Boston Globe. “Fortunately, I was able to throw a baseball, but in the back of my mind, I forever envisioned returning to the water.”

The lobster fisherman wakes up at 3:15 a.m. ET in preparation for the coming day at sea, according to Grossfeld. Farrell spends his days setting and picking up lobster traps, something he finds “peaceful.”

“It’s a completely different world out on the water,” Farrell said.

The former skipper found his love for lobster fishing early on in life. Farrell’s father once was a lobsterman in New Jersey, and he often took his son with him on trips during his childhood.

As for keeping up with the Red Sox, Grossfeld noted the former skipper is in bed far before the games come to an end. Although he doesn’t catch many games, the 56-year-old still is following the team from a distance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images