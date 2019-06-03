Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Gerald McCoy sweepstakes has involved plenty of teams, and the New England Patriots were a speculated destination, but it finally came to a close Monday, with the defensive tackle remaining in the same division.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman is planning to sign with the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: The #Panthers are signing Gerald McCoy. He sticks down South and can play against his former team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2019

The star DT was released by the Buccaneers in May, causing a slew of teams to show interest. The Patriots reportedly had interest, but Rapoport poured cold water on that one, reporting that it was down to three teams: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

McCoy wanted to stay down south, according to Rapoport, and he’ll do just that by remaining in the same division.

One thing that became clear in this process: Gerald McCoy wanted to stay in the South, where it’s familiar, rather than Baltimore or Cleveland. Loved both teams, wasn’t sure about both cities. That and the chance to play against his former team twice… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2019

We’re sure the Bucs won’t be thrilled to face McCoy twice a year just months after releasing him, but they ran that risk when completing the transaction.

