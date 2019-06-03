The Gerald McCoy sweepstakes has involved plenty of teams, and the New England Patriots were a speculated destination, but it finally came to a close Monday, with the defensive tackle remaining in the same division.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman is planning to sign with the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The star DT was released by the Buccaneers in May, causing a slew of teams to show interest. The Patriots reportedly had interest, but Rapoport poured cold water on that one, reporting that it was down to three teams: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
McCoy wanted to stay down south, according to Rapoport, and he’ll do just that by remaining in the same division.
We’re sure the Bucs won’t be thrilled to face McCoy twice a year just months after releasing him, but they ran that risk when completing the transaction.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images