Giannis Antetokounmpo has completed the Twitter trifecta.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has sent fans into an NBA rumor frenzy each of the last three days with his cryptic tweets.

It all started with an eyes emoji Wednesday. Then he fired off another mysterious tweet Thursday. Now, it seems fans are on to Antetokounmpo’s games. But here we are anyway.

Here’s what Antetokounmpo sent out into the interwebs Thursday, hours before the NBA Draft.

😱 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 20, 2019

Pretty sure Antetokounmpo may have been perusing the NESN Twitter feed, but that’s entirely speculative.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was back at it on Twitter on Wednesday, sending fans into a rumor frenzy. https://t.co/6So55GEvgn pic.twitter.com/4WdO6ZZHGt — NESN (@NESN) June 20, 2019

Is he just trolling us all? Probably. Almost assuredly, actually.

But we can do this all day. Keep the content coming, Giannis.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images