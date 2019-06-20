Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo officially is on a roll.

The Milwaukee Bucks star joined in on the NBA Twitter firestorm amid swirling free agency and trade rumors with a simple tweet on Tuesday night that sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

And the 24-year-old was back it again on Wednesday, leaving fans to wonder what the heck the forward is up to.

🧩 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 19, 2019

The news that Al Horford no longer is discussing a contract with Boston had many thinking Antetokounmpo was eyeing the Celtics center. Khris Middleton also has declined his player option, becoming an unrestricted free agent, which could also explain this most recent Twitter bomb from Antetokounmpo.

Or … he’s just messing with us. And who could blame him? The NBA offseason has turned many of us into rumor-mongering zombies at this point. And it has to be at least mildly amusing to know that whatever he tweets will turn into a story.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images