Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams has gotten off on the right foot in Boston.

Since being drafted No. 22 overall by the Celtics, the Tennessee product has showcased his team-first mentality and high-character attitude, much to the appreciation of C’s fans. On Wednesday, Boston made an addition to its coaching staff by reportedly bringing in another Tennessee Volunteer.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are hiring WNBA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kara Lawson as an assistant coach. Lawson played under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee for four seasons.

Williams, Boston’s second selection in this year’s draft, played three seasons for the Volunteers and shared his excitement on Twitter Wednesday when the Lawson hiring was reported. Check it out:

Welcome to the family @karalawson20 !! Vols gotta stick together it seems!! #GoCeltics — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) June 27, 2019

Lawson, 38, will join Joe Mazzulla as the newest members of the Celtics’ coaching staff. Micah Shrewsberry was the only assistant to depart from last year’s staff, meaning that the number of coaches will increase by one.

Thumbnail photo via Mar 17, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Grant Williams (2) drives during the game against the Loyola (Il) Ramblers in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports