Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics summer league roster is setting up to be an entertaining group, and now a Boston fan favorite is joining the squad.

Guerschon Yabusele is expected to join the team, a source told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. This will be his third summer league appearance, which isn’t a great sign for a player’s development, specifically a former first-round pick. The 6-foot-8 forward played and started in all six of Boston’s summer league games last July, averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.

Yabusele, 23, averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds over 41 games during his second professional season. He averaged 6.1 minutes per game over that span.

As of now, Boston’s summer league roster consists of Yabusele, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, Max Strus, Aaron Harrison and Kendrick Ray. Romeo Langford’s status remains uncertain, as he recovers from surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb. It was previously reported by The Boston Globe that the No. 14 overall pick would not be cleared for full contact when summer league practices kick off on Saturday.

Himmelsbach is reporting that Semi Ojeleye, who is also entering his third season, will not join the Celtics summer league team.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images