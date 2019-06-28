Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and now Kemba Walker. These three names have been all over NBA headlines as of late with plenty of ties to the Boston Celtics.

So with less than one week left until the start of free agency, what do the experts have to say? It appears that all signals are pointing toward Irving and Horford signing elsewhere, while the Walker-to-Boston rumors seem to be gaining traction.

ESPN recently had five experts answer five questions heading into free agency, and a potential Celtics transaction came up in one of Jorge Sedano’s responses.

The fifth and final question proposed by ESPN was, “What’s your bold offseason prediction?” Check out Sedano’s response:

“Kemba Walker joins the Celtics,” Sedano wrote. “Walker fits perfectly into what the Celtics wanted to do with Kyrie. His skill set is similar to Irving’s, and Brad Stevens can recreate some of the magic he had with another shoot-first point guard in Isaiah Thomas.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Boston could get a commitment from Walker as early as Sunday night, so Sedano’s prediction has some solid backing.

Free agency is set to begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images