The New England Patriots elected not to hold their final two OTAs, instead taking part in a team-building event Monday.

And what an event we’re sure it was.

Instead of having the last two workouts, the Patriots decided to get their summer going early. The team won’t reconvene until training camp begins, but before they left Foxboro for a few weeks, it appears they spent the afternoon in a pretty unique way.

Here’s what the Pats’ team-building event was, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Update! The Patriots went paintballing today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 10, 2019

For a team that has been chided often lately for “not having fun,” it seems like Monday afternoon probably was enjoyable for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

