The Boston Bruins had their backs against the wall Sunday night against the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Bruce Cassidy’s pregame speech may have sparked the fire.

Boston ultimately forced a Game 7 with a 5-1 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center, and now we’re getting an inside look of what Cassidy told his team ahead of puck drop.

“All we’re asking is to do your job tonight. Do your job well,” he said, per NHL.com “Trust the guy beside you. We don’t need heroes.”

It certainly worked as the Bruins potted five goals, including Karson Kuhlman’s first, making him the 21st B’s player to score throughout the playoffs.

Now each team’s season comes down to one final game, and Cassidy believes it’s the one time home-ice advantage really plays a part in the outcome.

“We work all year to get the home ice advantage” he said. “And I do believe Game 7 is the one game that it truly comes through for us. You all know what’s at stake so lets get this done.”

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images