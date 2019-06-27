Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s certainly no shortage of elite wide receiver talent in the NFL.

It seems as though wideouts are becoming better each season as a greater emphasis is put on the passing game. It would be nearly impossible to form a definitive ranking of the league’s best receivers, but Julian Edelman believes there are a few who stand above the rest.

“There’s a few guys,” Edelman said during a recent appearance on HOT 97. He’s (Odell Beckham Jr.) up there. I would put AB (Antonio Brown) in there. AB’s a beast, and to watch how he works, I appreciate that. I see him on Instagram and stuff. He motivates me — the way he works. Julio (Jones) is outstanding up there. Those are some of the guys that are doing it well. (Adam) Thielen’s pretty good. He’s been putting up some stats. I put on his routes and he runs good routes. He’s savvy with what he’s doing. Everyone’s good in this league and I would say some of those guys that I named are close to the top.”

Tough to argue with those names.

While those WRs are praised for their fantasy numbers and Pro-Bowl appearances, Edelman probably is more than content with his three championships and Super Bowl LIII MVP Award.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images