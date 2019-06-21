Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stage almost is set for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to travel overseas for a two-game set in London.

Boston and New York will play Game 1 on June 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 the following day at 10:10 a.m. While the lineups won’t be released until game day, fans now know who will be taking the hill for each contest for the Red Sox.

Manager Alex Cora spoke with reporters ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park and revealed Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez will be called upon to take the mound, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Cora says Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez will make the starts for the Red Sox in London. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 21, 2019

Porcello is 5-6 on the season with a 4.31 ERA. The right-hander is coming off a strong, seven-inning performance against the Minnesota Twins with eight strikeouts.

Rodriguez has been strong for Boston of late. The southpaw has an 8-4 record with a 4.71 ERA. He had nine strikeouts through seven innings against the Twins on June 19.

