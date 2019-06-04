Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Need something to help you forget about Monday night’s Bruins game, New Englanders?

We’ve got just the thing.

Of course, Boston lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and now must return home with a tied series and a beat-up captain. And that really stinks, especially when you consider the Bruins would have had the chance to hoist the Cup on home ice Thursday night if they had won in Game 4.

However, what was a grim Tuesday morning experienced a sudden turnaround when Tom Brady took the field at New England Patriots minicamp.

Take a look:

Tom Brady has arrived. pic.twitter.com/CVZS3aChTr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 4, 2019

Yes, there’s still a whole summer in front of us, but this is nevertheless a reminder that the 2019 NFL season is fast-approaching.

The mandatory minicamp concludes Thursday, with optional offseason workouts scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday. After that, the wait begins for training camp, which will kick off some time in late July.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images