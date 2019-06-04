Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since joining the Warriors in 2012, Draymond Green had put on some weight.

But it was a “midseason intervention from Golden State general manager Bob Myers” that apparently led Green to shed a few pounds (and develop a little more of that self-control) in the latter half of the 2019 regular season.

“Bob said, ‘If we’re going to win a championship, you have to get in shape,’ ” Green said, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “I was like, ‘Oh, I know. I’m fat as hell right now. Give me two weeks. It will probably take 10 days, but give me two weeks for sure and I’ll be good.’ ”

Since March 10, Green has dropped 25 pounds. To do so, the forward was forced to avoid some of his biggest vices like chips, red wine and fast food. He also spent more time in the gym lifting weights and doing cardio.

The sudden change in lifestyle gave him a “sense of control,” which he said helped motivate him throughout this journey.

“Having that control, it carries over to other areas in your life. We all love to eat. We all enjoy the things that we enjoy. If I can conquer that and not do that, why can’t I conquer my emotions, too?” he said. “Well, maybe I can (expletive) conquer my emotions! Maybe I can conquer anything else! And so I think honestly that has really helped put me in a different state.”

Green has done pretty well on the court since the new diet, including six triple-doubles in the Warriors’ 18 postseason games this season. He also hasn’t been charged with a technical foul since April 30 in Game 2 of the Warriors’ second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

It may be cliché, but hard work truly does pay off. And Green is a prime example of that, no matter how some may feel about him as a player.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images