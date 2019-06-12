Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is not foreign territory for a handful of Boston Bruins.

Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand all skated for the B’s in their winner-take-all triumph over the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011. Bergeron and Marchand, in particular, put their stamps on that game and can alter the NHL record book with another strong performance in a Cup Final series finale.

For Marchand, he’s one point shy of matching Red Kelly’s mark for the highest career point total (four) in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, per NHL Public Relations. As B’s fans will remember, Marchand logged three points in the deciding contest against the Canucks eight years ago.

Bergeron logged the game-winner in that tilt, and if history repeats itself Wednesday night at TD Garden, the star center will become the first player in league history to score multiple game-winning goals in Game 7 of a Cup Final. For what it’s worth, the four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner has scored in four of the Bruins’ last six Game 7s.

Puck drop for Bruins-Blues Game 7 is slated 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images