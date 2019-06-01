Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday is yet another day full of Boston sports action, and you won’t want to miss any of the coverage on NESN networks.

The Boston Red Sox are set to take the field against the New York Yankees at 7:15 p.m. ET in the Bronx, while the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will take the ice at Enterprise Center for Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at 8 p.m. ET.

Bruins coverage will begin with “Bruins Faceoff Live” airing at 7 p.m. ET on both NESN and NESNplus and conclude with “Bruins Overtime Live” airing on both channels after the final horn from St. Louis.

The Red Sox game can be viewed on FOX.

Here is a full run down of NESN’s coverage on Saturday (all times are Eastern):

NESN

7 p.m. — “Bruins Faceoff” LIVE

10:30 p.m — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

NESNplus

7 p.m. — “Bruins Faceoff” LIVE

10:30 p.m. –“Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images