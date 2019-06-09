Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday will feature a day full of Boston sports, and you won’t want to miss any of the action on NESN networks.

The Boston Red Sox are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1 p.m. ET on NESN, while the Boston Bruins will face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center.

Bruins coverage will kick off with “Bruins Face-Off Live” airing at 7 p.m. ET on NESN and conclude with “Bruins Overtime Live” airing on both NESN and NESNplus following the final horn.

But before the Bruins and Blues take the ice for Game 6, be sure to tune in for pregame coverage of the Red Sox-Rays series finale on NESN beginning at 12 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 12:30 p.m. NESN will provide postgame coverage immediately after the final out with “Red Sox Extra Innings” and “Red Sox Final.”

Here’s Sunday’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

NESN

12 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch” LIVE

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday” LIVE

1 p.m. — MLB: Indians at Red Sox LIVE

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings” LIVE

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

7 p.m. — “Bruins Faceoff LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today” LIVE

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images