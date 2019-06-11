Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no denying David Ortiz left a big impact on a lot of people.

The retired Red Sox slugger was flooded with support from former teammates, current Boston stars and plenty of others after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Ortiz since has undergone surgeries and was flown back to Boston where he arrived late Monday night. He’s “resting comfortably” at Massachusetts General Hospital.

We’ve seen an outpouring of well-wishes from all over, and his former manager Terry Francona, who managed the Sox for eight seasons, shared his thoughts on Ortiz on Tuesday before the Cleveland Indians’ game against the Cincinnati Reds, calling him a “special person.”

“He’s a very special person, not just to me, to a lot of people,” Francona said, via MLB.com’s Mandy Bell. “And I know he’s in great hands. I actually spoke to the doctor today and he couldn’t be in a better place or with better people.”

The support for the 43-year-old has been abundant, and we’re sure it only will continue to grow as more updates are made available about his progress.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images