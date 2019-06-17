Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are the Boston Celtics really just one win worse than the Golden State Warriors?

The oddsmakers apparently believe so.

Shortly after the reported Anthony Davis trade, online sportsbook PointsBet published its over/under win totals for the 2019-20 NBA season. The projections obviously are subject to change, but as of Monday afternoon, the Celtics over/under sat at 46.5.

Here are some notable projected win totals:

Boston Celtics: 46.5

Golden State Warriors: 47.5

Los Angeles Lakers: 53.5

Houston Rockets: 52.5

Milwaukee Bucks: 55.5

Toronto Raptors: 52.5

Brooklyn Nets: 47.5

As for the championship odds, the Lakers — with Davis reportedly now in the fold — are the favorites to win next year’s NBA Finals.

Check out the top five:

Let the debating begin.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports