When you start getting dunked on by the voice of the Celtics, you know there’s no going back.

That’s where we’re at in the stinking, molding rot that is the relationship between Kyrie Irving and the city of Boston.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan recently reported that, over the course of the last two years, Irving has come to dislike Boston, the Celtics, Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge and basically everyone around the franchise. The report offered yet another hint that Irving likely will leave the Celtics once free agency begins June 30.

If all of this sounds oddly familiar, it’s because it should. Irving previously had well-documented problems with everything about the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially LeBron James, and never has gotten along with the media. He also seems at odds with the science community, though that’s a story for another day.

All of that brings us to Sean Grande, the play-by-play announcer for Celtics radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Check out this tweet, in which Grande referenced comedian Sarah Silverman to make an entirely fair point about Irving:

As the brilliant @SarahKSilverman reminds us…if you have story after story of all the “bad roommates” you’ve had over the years? Guess what. You…are the bad roommate. pic.twitter.com/gLLwmyZRYT — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) June 22, 2019

At this point, the detest for Irving seems almost universal across the Celtics nation. The fans are sick of the star guard’s tone-deaf social media posts, and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge basically called Irving a crappy person Monday morning.

But hey, at least the franchise has Grant Williams to look forward to.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images