Terry Rozier is heading to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal, and one former Boston Celtics star is happy for the 25-year-old.

Shortly after the news of Rozier’s deal in Charlotte broke, Isaiah Thomas reacted on Twitter by saying, “So happy for my guy!!!” Rozier showed love in return to close out a social media exchange that Celtics fans are sure to love.

Check it out:

IT u a real one and I can’t speak for everybody..but I know u 💯 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) July 1, 2019

Rozier will likely be Charlotte’s starting point guard next season with the opportunity to play consistent, quality minutes. The Louisville product averaged nine points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games last year for the Celtics.

Thomas is an unrestricted free agent after playing just 12 games for the Denver Nuggets last season.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images