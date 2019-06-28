Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even though Sony Michel shined plenty last season, he wasn’t even the New England Patriots’ highest selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Wynn, who was taken with the 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft, missed his entire rookie season after tearing his Achilles in training camp. But with Trent Brown now out of the picture, Wynn likely will be a huge part of the Patriots’ offensive line, especially considering that group is tasked with protecting the soon-to-be-42-year-old quarterback in Tom Brady.

So where does Wynn stand in his recovery? In pretty good shape, it appears. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shared an update on the 23-year-old.

“Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is expected to be ready for training camp,” Howe wrote. “He has been running at full speed, which is always an important benchmark for a player following an Achilles tear.”

Training camp doesn’t begin until the end of July, so Wynn still has some time to keep working on getting to 100 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images