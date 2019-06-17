Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is just three weeks away, and a number of Boston Red Sox players are in the running for a spot on the American League squad.

J.D. Martinez currently leads AL designated hitters with 893,689 votes, leading Texas Rangers’ DH Hunter Pence by over 200,000.

Mookie Betts is in fifth place among AL outfielders with 777,642 votes (the top nine vote-getters make the team). Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout leads the category with a whopping 1,904,273 votes.

Rafael Devers holds the fourth spot for third basemen with 335,635 votes, with the Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier just 88,393 votes ahead in third place (only the top three vote-getters make the team). Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman leads AL third basemen with 1,332,935 votes.

Xander Bogaerts is sixth among AL shortstops with 410,134 votes, but is just 155,000 votes behind the New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres to qualify for the team. Minnesota Twins’ Jorge Polanco leads AL shortstops with 818,082 votes.

The 2019 MLB All-Star game is scheduled for July 9.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images