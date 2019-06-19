Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having a bad night at the plate is always bound to happen over the course of a 162-game season.

But it’s safe to say that J.D. Martinez had one of the worst performances at the dish that you could possibly imagine. The slugger went 0-for-8 and struck out five times as the Boston Red Sox fell 4-3 to the Minnesota Twins in 17 innings Tuesday night.

Martinez had a chance to drive in the go-ahead run (or runs) in the 17th with runners in scoring position, but instead racked up his fifth K for just the second time in his career.

After the game, Martinez talked about bouncing back. Catch what he had to say in the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images