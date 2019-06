Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final was a tough pill to swallow for Boston Bruins fans everywhere.

NESN’s Jack Edwards delivered a powerful message to fans following the loss to help console Bruins fans.

Listen to his heartfelt speech in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via NESN's Jack Edwards