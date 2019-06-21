Kyrie Irving is one of the league’s preeminent superstars, and Jalen Rose wants the veteran point guard to recognize his value.

The Brooklyn Nets long have been viewed as the frontrunner in the Irving sweepstakes. There might be a caveat to the Nets’ pursuit of Irving, however, as the franchise reportedly could move on from the 27-year-old if they’re unable to acquire Kevin Durant as well. And if this truly is the way Brooklyn is going about the situation, Rose believes Irving should disregard the Nets as a potential free-agent destination.

“This is an interesting way to distinguish how you’re going to handle your free agency if that’s true,” Rose said Thursday on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby.” “But let me flip it to if I’m Kyrie Irving and I heard this news and I found it to be true. ‘If y’all don’t want me solo, then I ain’t coming with him (Durant).’ Because guess what normally happens during seasons. People miss games. So basically you’re saying that you don’t want me unless I’m with him, which means that we’re like a package deal only, but you would take him without me, right?”

While Rose’s suggestion might come off as petty, it would be tough to blame Irving for being miffed at the Nets if they’re uninterested in signing him without KD. It’s been well-documented that Irving a prideful individual, and player of his caliber likely only is interested in signing with a team who has the utmost confidence in him. Although Irving’s stock might have taken a slight hit via his two underwhelming seasons in Boston, it’s safe to assume there are a handful of teams who would be eager to go all-in on the six-time All-Star.

All things considered, it’s shaping up to be a wild summer for Irving and his fellow marquee free agents.

