The Boston Celtics reportedly are the favorites to land Kemba Walker, news that has Green Teamers understandably excited.

But should everyone pump the breaks on preemptively penciling the Celtics into the Eastern Conference Finals? Jay Williams believes so.

The NBA Analyst made the ESPN rounds Thursday, and it’s fair to say he’s not high on the Celtics. Even if Boston lands Walker, one of the best point guards in the NBA, Williams isn’t sold on the Celtics being a top four team in the East.

Watch him make his case in the videos below:

Make of that what you will.

There’s no doubt the Celtics would be a very good team with Walker on the roster. But would they be able to get over the hump and finally return to the NBA Finals?

We’re not so sure.

