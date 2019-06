Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier is off to Charlotte. And it didn’t take long for one Celtics player to congratulate the guard on his new deal.

Jayson Tatum took to Twitter shortly after news broke of Rozier’s three-year, $58 million sign-and-trade deal with the Hornets with some kinds words for his soon-to-be former teammate.

“My dawg!!! Couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images