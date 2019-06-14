Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Fallon didn’t wait long to poke the bear.

The “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host joked at Boston sports fans’ expense Thursday night, roughly 24 hours after the Bruins lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Tough for people in Boston,” Fallon said. “They were like, ‘we might not win another championship for three to 12 months.'”

The Bruins fell agonizingly short in their attempt to join the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots as champions of their respective sport.

While we understand why fans of teams in other regions might have zero sympathy for Bruins fans’ feelings, we’re pretty sure Fallon violated one of comedy’s golden rules about hitting a given topic way too soon.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images