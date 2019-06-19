Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the San Jose Sharks’ demise in the NHL’s 2019 Western Conference Final, many wondered if star forward Joe Thornton would return for a 23rd season in the league.

But it doesn’t seem like the 39-year-old (who turns 40 on July 2) is going anywhere anytime soon.

Thornton told reporters at Tuesday’s NHL Awards media availability that he intends on returning to the NHL for the 2019-20 season, adding that he could play even longer “as long as he feels good,” according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

At NHL Awards availability, Joe Thornton says he feels great and will return for 2019-20. He also says he isn’t thinking about just one more season, but even more as long as he feels good. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2019

In fact, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun says Thornton doubled down on his claim in a text exchange later Tuesday.

“Thinking I got 5 more years left in me,” he said.

Via text message just now, Joe Thornton doubles down on what he announced earlier in Vegas: “Thinking I got 5 more years left in me.”

Jaromir Joe Thornton. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 19, 2019

This guy just has no quit in him.