After the San Jose Sharks’ demise in the NHL’s 2019 Western Conference Final, many wondered if star forward Joe Thornton would return for a 23rd season in the league.
But it doesn’t seem like the 39-year-old (who turns 40 on July 2) is going anywhere anytime soon.
Thornton told reporters at Tuesday’s NHL Awards media availability that he intends on returning to the NHL for the 2019-20 season, adding that he could play even longer “as long as he feels good,” according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
In fact, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun says Thornton doubled down on his claim in a text exchange later Tuesday.
“Thinking I got 5 more years left in me,” he said.
This guy just has no quit in him.