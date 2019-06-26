Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins selected centerman John Beecher of the United States National Team Development Program 30th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft last Friday, and his skill does not disappoint.

Although he may not have a highlight reel like some other top prospects, Beecher still managed to put on a show with the USNTDP last season.

Take a look:

#NHLBruins fans can get their first look at No. 1 pick @Johnwbeecher during this week's Development Camp. But until then, here are some of his highlights from the USNTDP: pic.twitter.com/1Qo9VRliId — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 25, 2019

The 6-foot-3, 209 pound 18-year-old had a pretty good 2018-19season for the USNTDP, tallying 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) through 63 games.

Beecher is set to take part in his first Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena starting Wednesday and ending Friday.

The Elmira, NY native will play his college hockey at the University of Michigan this coming fall.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images