Jonquel Jones just cannot be stopped.

In addition to being named back-to-back WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Connecticut Sun center has put together six double-doubles in the first nine games of the 2019 season. Jones earned her latest double-double during Sunday’s contest against the Seattle Storm at the Mohegan Sun Arena, dropping 13 points and 11 rebounds along the way.

Jones remained relatively quiet in the first half, but started making noise in the second. After the Sun gave up an 11-point lead, Jones took it right back with a clutch three-point shot.

She also came up with three blocks in her outstanding performance Sunday, including this beauty against Storm guard Jewell Lloyd.

The Sun take on the Atlanta Dream Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun