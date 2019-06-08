Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to return to their winning ways on Saturday, and they’ll have two chances to do so.

Josh Smith gets the ball for the Sox in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The right-hander is 0-1 in four appearances this season, posting a 4.91 ERA. Saturday will be his second start of the campaign. The Rays have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

David Price will get the ball for Boston in Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET.

For more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images