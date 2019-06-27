Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has enjoyed the luxury of having arguably the greatest head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history on his side.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have amassed unprecedented success over the course of their nearly two decades together with the New England Patriots. Edelman has been along for the ride for nearly half of those years, during which he’s won three Super Bowl championships. The Patriots haven’t always had the most talented team during this dynastic run, but the guidance of Brady and Belichick has helped New England annually put together deep postseason runs.

Edelman knows the decorated tandem better than most, and he compared their leadership styles during a recent interview on HOT 97.

“I mean, I think they have different personality traits but there’s still similar core intangibles of preparation, work, discipline, sacrifice,” Edelman said. “Those types of things are very similar, but how they handle each other — completely different. Tom is a little more outgoing. He’ll get up on you sometimes if he needs to. Bill, it’s kind of different.”

It’s clear Brady’s and Belichick’s commitment to winning has allowed them to overcome any differences they’ve endured throughout their time together. While recent years have been littered with rumors suggesting a growing divide between the Patriots QB and coach, it’s now safe to say the chatter was significantly overblown.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images