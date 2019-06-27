Julian Edelman certainly had a memorable Super Bowl.

The Patriots wide receiver hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards en route to winning the MVP Award in New England’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in February. It also was Edelman’s third Super Bowl appearance with the team.

Edelman joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast Wednesday to talk all things Super Bowl, Josh Gordon, self-made hype videos and the one play that really made him wake up that February night in Atlanta.

“There was a play where I went in on the force again and I tried to lay a little wood and, I forgot who it was, but he came and brought it too and it woke me up too,” he said. “I think it was early in the game when we were trying to run the ball. They were stuffing the box — I mean that was good defense. We cant just sit there and say we won that game full outright. They had a defensive line that was insane, so like it kind of affected everything. And they were bringing guys in the box and we were trying to do other things, and we ended up putting in a play that we hadn’t ran for so long. It just so happened to be a play where I go in and drop in for the force and that was those types of plays that helped.”

That play helped Edelman land his third Super Bowl ring, even though he admitted it’s not his favorite one.

