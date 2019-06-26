Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t ready to close the door on Rob Gronkowski returning to the New England Patriots.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the Patriots receiver was asked about whether he believed Gronkowski will come out of retirement.

“A percentage? … I’d say, maybe, an 11 percent chance,” Edelman said.

… So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Edelman, like all of Patriots nation, hopes we haven’t seen the last of the legendary tight end.

“I’m a fan for it,” Edelman said ” … I mean, he’s a valuable player.”

Edelman also offered insight into why Gronkowski, at just 30 years old, hung up his cleats.

“You could just tell that (Gronkowski) was feeling it a little bit here and there,” Edelman said. “He got banged up.

” … When you’re banged up, football’s not always fun. I can speak for myself on that. When you’re dealing with things — ankle, foot, back … Football is amazing when you feel great. … But it’s not easy, especially when you get older and have accumulated a lot of injury. So, you started seeing that it was tougher (for Gronkowski).

Obviously, Edelman was being coy with his “11 percent” remark, as he was referencing his own number. Still, if you listen to the tone of his voice and the context of the conversation, it’s clear he wouldn’t be shocked if Gronkowski returns for one last hurrah.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images