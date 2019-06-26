Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman hasn’t seen his favorite Super Bowl ring yet.

The New England Patriots wide receiver gave a sharp answer when asked Tuesday during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” which of his three Super Bowl rings he prefers.

.@Edelman11 thinks more Super Bowl rings are coming his way. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/CqgCKeCVwQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2019

Edelman has helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls — XLIX, LI and LIII — since his 2009 arrival in New England and he helped claimed MVP honors in the team’s most recent triumph.

His growing celebrity probably is why he commissioned a soon-to-be-released documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman,” and appears on such high-profile programs as “The Late Show.”

Nevertheless, Edelman’s stardom stems from his role in the Patriots’ collective success, and he’s certainly ready to give his all to meet his “favorite” Super Bowl ring as quickly as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images