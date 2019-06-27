Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has been a busy man of late.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been making the media rounds promoting his Showtime documentary “100%: Julian Edelman,” dishing on his first meeting with Tom Brady, impersonating Bill Belichick, and talking Josh Gordon.

Edelman also held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the Bleacher Report App, fielding all sort of questions from fans. And one of the first questions he got was about where he thought Kevin Durant would end up signing. So, naturally, he made his pitch for the Boston Celtics.

“I don’t know where he’s signing, but Boston’s an awesome town and we’d love to have him. I’m a huge fan of how he plays and he’s probably a little misunderstood with how he is. I know the situation he’s going through … come to Boston and we’ll talk it out.”

This is not the first time Edelman has tried to recruit the superstar forward to Boston, either. He made a big push in 2016 before Durant ultimately took his talents to the Golden State Warriors.

From the fans, to the history, to the amazing city itself, Boston is best place to play hands down @kdtrey5 🍀35🍀 pic.twitter.com/jZO65KUsiS — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 3, 2016

Durant’s free agency is a tricky matter after he ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. That’s likely the “situation” Edelman is referring to given that the wide receiver had to rehab from a torn ACL. The forward reportedly “has not made a final decision,” on next season.

But as valiant as his efforts may be, Edelman probably is not enough to lure Durant to Boston. But hey, it was good for a laugh.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images