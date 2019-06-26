Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pray you never run into Bill Belichick on a paintball field.

The New England Patriots head coach recently brought his team on a field trip, during which they played paintball. And let’s just say Belichick’s performance left quite an impression on his players (and Kyle Van Noy’s face).

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman offered a particularly humorous anecdote from the team’s paintball outing.

Check out this tweet:

Contrary to popular belief, Bill Belichick and the Patriots actually take some time to have fun during the off-season. pic.twitter.com/uqdsq2IyRr — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 26, 2019

The visual of Belichick army crawling on a paintball field is, in a word, hilarious. The fact he took four shots and continued dominating only adds to The Hoodie’s legend.

It’s also a far better visual than Tom Brady posing with Peyton Manning.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images