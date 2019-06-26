Pray you never run into Bill Belichick on a paintball field.
The New England Patriots head coach recently brought his team on a field trip, during which they played paintball. And let’s just say Belichick’s performance left quite an impression on his players (and Kyle Van Noy’s face).
During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman offered a particularly humorous anecdote from the team’s paintball outing.
Check out this tweet:
The visual of Belichick army crawling on a paintball field is, in a word, hilarious. The fact he took four shots and continued dominating only adds to The Hoodie’s legend.
It’s also a far better visual than Tom Brady posing with Peyton Manning.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images